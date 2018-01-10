× Clay Bennett reappointed to University of Oklahoma Board of Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Bennett is president of the private investment firm Dorchester Capital and is chairman of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. He also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma State Fair and the Oklahoma Industries Authority.

He is currently chairman of the Board of Regents.

Bennett was first appointed to a seven-year term on the regents board by Fallin in 2011 and Fallin said Wednesday she is reappointing him when his term expires this year.

“Clay Bennett is an effective leader and a successful businessman, and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve on the OU Board of Regents, especially during this crucial time as the university searches for a new president,” said Fallin. “Clay has worked hard to ensure OU continues to provide a quality education to our students and produces the kind of talented, skilled workforce we need in order to compete in a global economy. That kind of quality workforce, combined with the cutting-edge research done at universities like OU, helps to create new jobs and opportunities in Oklahoma.”

His reappointment requires confirmation of the state Senate.