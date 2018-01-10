× Drivers killed in Norman head-on crash identified

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fatality accident that claimed the lives of two drivers in Norman.

Around 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Norman police were called to an accident near 60th Ave. S.E. and Hwy 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a head-on collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Hwy 9.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Hwy 9 crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, officials have identified the victims.

The driver of the Ford -150 was identified as 59-year-old Steven Arms, of Oklahoma City. The driver of the Chevy Malibu was identified as 78-year-old Marlene Sites, of Noble.