Family of missing Oklahoma pilot not giving up hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --- Although the Coast Guard called off the search for a missing Oklahoma pilot this week, his family isn’t giving up hope.

Family members say Dr. Bill Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport to pick up a dog in Georgetown, Texas last Wednesday afternoon. However, officials say Kinsinger did not land in Georgetown, but rather continued on the same course.

When air traffic controllers tried to contact the pilot, he did not respond. The North American Aerospace Defense command launched a pair of F-16 fighters to make contact with the plane. Those pilots dropped flares and performed other military maneuvers to get the pilot’s attention, but Dr. Kinsinger appeared to be unresponsive.

Kinsinger’s son, Jake Kinsinger, tells News 4 that he will not give up looking for his father.

“I’ve been talking to a company in Maryland and they’re helping me rent a side-scan sonar device to map the ocean floor,” Kinsinger said.

Kinsinger said he is trying to raise money to buy or charter a boat to search for his dad and bring his body back.

He said his dad always wanted to be buried at Box Cemetery in Vian, Oklahoma.