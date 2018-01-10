× #IAM2018 – A new hashtag sparking a political movement

On a mission to advance Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of economic and racial justice, the #IAM2018 is taking advantage of a new year by going across the country building support and momentum for equality, both in and out of the workplace.

Historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis tied to AFSCME and civil rights history now a national landmark. https://t.co/EBQ0uG1OFC #1u #iam2018 pic.twitter.com/VqENzYL15K — AFSCME (@AFSCME) August 30, 2017

The goal of the political movement is to advance labor and civil rights while building a new grassroots movement for change. They plan on achieving this with aggressive voter education and civic engagement programs to tackle issues plaguing low-income communities, mobilizing turnout for the 2018 elections and beyond.

Some plans the movement has lined-up include;

The NFL Players Association, which recently unveiled a universal declaration of player rights, is making plans to raise awareness for I AM 2018.

Engagement with college students and faculty at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) nationwide.

Trainings nationwide to foster the new generation of labor and civil rights activists.

#IAM2018 is also built around he 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike where Dr. King stood will the sanitation workers to fight for civil and labor rights in the final campaign of his life.

The photos of men carrying “I am a man” signs during the 1968 strike have always moved me. It is great that the @memgrizz are honoring this part of our history and hopefully educating fans with their uniforms. #IAM2018 https://t.co/sXsF4gj7nP — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) December 23, 2017

On MLK Weekend, the campaign will actively build support with Google and other labor, community, and tech leaders in San Francisco. They will also host a social media kick-off, calling for a mass re-commitment to the mission of fighting poverty and prejudice while advancing the freedom of all working people.

Over the next weeks and months, the movement hopes to grow with online organizing and the engagement of sports, entertainment, labor, civil rights and corporate partners. All of this, leading up to a first-of-its-kind training, mobilization and commemoration on April 2-4 in Memphis.

February 11, 1968, marked the day when over half of the 1300 men voted unanimously to strike, and the next day, equipped with the phrase “I Am a Man,” – it began https://t.co/3I7YUEG1g7 — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) January 9, 2018

The IAM2018 campaign is led by 8-million members of the influential Church of God in Christ (COGIC) and AFSCME, for more information, visit their website.