Luther police working to keep those with outstanding citations out of jail

LUTHER, Okla. – Authorities in Luther say they are working to keep people with outstanding citations out of jail.

On Wednesday, the Luther Police Department announced that it would be taking part in an amnesty program.

The program, which runs from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10, is giving offenders the opportunity to pay off fines and avoid jail time.

Officials say that defendants must pay their fines plus a $50 administration warrant fee by Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. to take advantage of the program.

If the fines are paid in full during the amnesty period, defendants will not be arrested and will avoid the $344 failure to appear charge, which may be added to each unpaid ticket.

Also, officials say that once the fines are paid, defendants will receive documents that allow their suspended license to be reinstated by the state.

To learn more about the program, call the Luther Police Department at (405) 277-3500.