OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a package off a porch in northwest Oklahoma City.

In December 2017, police say a man stole a package from a home in the 1300 block of N.W. 20th St.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the man and tan Ford F-150 pickup.

If you have any information about the suspect, please call (405)235-7300.