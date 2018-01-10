Metro man lucky to be alive after house fire

NORMAN, Okla. – A metro man is lucky to be alive after his house went up in flames—and he credits a phone call, firefighters and God for saving his life.

Gene Mendicki was inside his home one morning watching TV when his home security company suddenly called. The Florida-based dispatcher said his system detected a fire at his home.

Mendicki thought there must be a mistake, so he went to reset his alarm system. But when he opened the door to his utility room, he says black smoke poured in— his whole garage was engulfed in fire.

He tells News 4 that he quickly opened his back door and put his three dogs outside. Moments later, firefighters arrived.

Mendicki says he was able to escape through his front door.

He says he is thankful his wife was not at home during the fire but his cat died in the blaze.

On Wednesday, he got to meet with the Norman Fire Department and ADT Security to thank them for their help.