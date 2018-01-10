× Monster Jam® is rolling and crushing its way to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – It was announced Wednesday that tickets are being sold for this year’s Monster Jam®, the event will be heading to the Chesapeake Energy Arena starting Saturday Feb. 17.

Starting at $15, the truck-rally will feature a new way to engage its audiences. Following racing, new in 2018 across all Monster Jam® events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the freestyle competition by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

They also plan on having the Pit Party on Sunday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m.. Giving fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam® trucks and drivers; the Pit Party passes are $10 each.

The event will feature 8 trucks and drivers vying to be the Oklahoma City champion including:

Barbarian® driven by Devin Jones Dragon® driven by Jon Zimme Gas Monkey Garage® driven by BJ Johnson



🎉 Everyone help us wish @GasMonkeyGarage driver BJ Johnson a very special happy birthday! 🎂🍨🎊 #MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/VlSWWj049Z — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) January 8, 2018

Grave Digger® driven by Randy Brown

Scooby Doo® driven by Haley Gauley [Oklahoma Driver]

For more information on the upcoming Monster Jam® near you, visit their website.