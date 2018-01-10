× Oklahoma City man killed in overnight house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was killed in a house fire overnight.

Around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, a home in the 700 block of N.W. 27th caught fire.

Firefighters quickly searched the home and located a male victim lying on the kitchen floor.

Emergency crews initiated CPR, but unfortunately, the man did not survive.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to originate in the kitchen.

At this point, officials say there is no indication of working smoke alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.