Oklahoma superintendents gather to hear state of education for 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY - Superintendents from across the state gathered at the Devon Boathouse Wednesday morning to hear about the state of education for 2018.

Governor Mary Fallin addressed the educators, speaking about the need to fund a teacher pay raise.

They also heard from State Superintendent of Education, Joy Hofmeister as well as two state legislators, Rep. Jason Dunnington and Senator Jason Smalley.

The key word Wednesday morning was funding: how does our state fund schools as well as the teacher pay raise?

School consolidation and 4 day school weeks were two other topics discussed.