Oklahoma toddler killed in early morning house fire

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a house fire in Tulsa claimed the life of a little girl early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to a house fire near 33rd and Memorial in Tulsa.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say a woman collapsed in the front yard. The woman was able to tell them that her toddler was trapped inside of the burning home.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that a 21-month-old little girl was killed in the blaze.

Authorities say a man and another child were able to make it out of the home safely, along with a couple of pets.

At this point, authorities believe the fire was an accident and likely started in a bedroom or hallway. However, the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The child’s mother was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.