Police: Dogs shot to death, dumped on side of rural Oklahoma road

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Jessie Briscoe was working on a gravel road in Marshall County when he made a disturbing discovery.

“It made me mad when I seen them dogs laying down there,” Briscoe told KXII.

Briscoe was working on Heck Rd. when he saw two German Shepherds and one Pit Bull mix lying dead in a culvert.

Authorities believe that the German Shepherds died after being shot in the head, and the Pit Bull was too decomposed to tell how it died.

“The dogs didn’t look like they were malnourished or mistreated. They looked fairly healthy at one point,” said Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer.

Sheriff Cryer says the dogs were likely dumped within the last week, and his agency is seeking any information on the person responsible for their deaths.

“They may be just dogs but they got feelings, they got a heart, they are smart,” Briscoe said. “Some dogs are smarter than some people.”