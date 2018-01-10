× Police trying to identify three people connected to armed robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify three people connected to the armed robbery of an Oklahoma City man.

On January 1, around 1:30 p.m., a man who lives in an apartment in the 3000 block of N.W. 41st called police to report an armed robbery.

The victim, who fixes cell phones, said he let three people into his apartment that afternoon, thinking they needed their phones fixed.

However, one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim and his wife get into the bathroom.

While the two victims were in the bathroom, their apartment was robbed.

Surveillance video from outside of the apartment shows the three suspects, police said.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.