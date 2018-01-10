Two arrested for using oilfield equipment to steal water

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Two men were arrested for using oilfield equipment to steal water.

On January 9, deputies with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an anonymous tip of individuals using an oilfield tank truck to steal water from local hydrants.

During the investigation, deputies located and arrested 63-year-old Ronald Ashford and 33 -year-old Michael Cuthill, after watching the men use a fire hose to connect a hydrant on North 300 Road in front of Twin Hills Public Schools.

Both were arrested and booked into the Okmulgee County jail.

They will face charges of tampering with public utilities and illegally parking in front of a fire hydrant.

A bond has not yet been set.