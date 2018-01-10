Two people shot during active shooter situation at Norman business; One in custody 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Two people were shot during an active shooter situation at a Norman business Wednesday afternoon, one of them was the suspected shooter.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Bergey Wind Power Company on the 2200 block of Industrial Boulevard.

The suspect is the husband of one of the employees, apparently confronting his wife at the company.

Witnesses working in the building said they didn't understand what was happening when he first walked in, thinking it was possibly a joke.

"I was sitting at the front desk and he walks in and he had one of those gas mask things on so you couldn't see his face," said Gail Oman. "I didn't really know who it was and he had a rifle in his hand and a gun on his side."

But, she quickly realized who it was. Oman said she knew the couple was separated and are having problems.

"He just comes in and walked over to his wife," Oman said. "Then she started to say 'No, no Bill, somebody call the police, call the police!' I ran down the hallway then and went out the back and got one of the guys, and one of the guys then called 911, but before I did that I heard a gunshot."

Police said the suspect shot an employee who tried to intervene.

Then, another employee tried to stop him, engaged him in a struggle, and shot him with the suspect's own gun.

The suspect's wife was not injured.

​

Both the shooting victim and suspect were rushed to the hospital. Police said the suspect is in stable condition. The victim was taken into surgery.

During the investigation on the property, police discovered propane tanks inside the suspect's vehicle. Suspecting there could be explosives in the car, the bomb squad came, blew open the car's trunk, discovered propane tanks but no explosive device and cleared the scene.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.