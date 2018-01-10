Victim found dead inside Oklahoma City apartment identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after another man was found dead inside an Oklahoma City apartment.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Lyrewood Lane apartment complex in reference to a deceased man.

Police said the victim’s body had trauma consistent with signs of homicide.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Isaac Herrera.

Police said 18-year-old Brandon Newell has been arrested for the murder.

He as booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.