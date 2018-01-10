Voter registration deadline for Oklahoma City mayoral primary election approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – The voter registration deadly for the Oklahoma City mayoral primary election is approaching.

The deadline is Jan. 19 to register to vote or change your registration for the Feb. 13 primary election for Oklahoma City Mayor.

Visit ok.gov/elections to download a voter registration application or get more information on registering to vote. You can also get voter registration applications at the state election board office, your county election board office or post offices, tag agencies and libraries.

The candidates in the mayoral election are:

Taylor M. Neighbors

Randall Smith

David Holt

If the winner of the Feb. 13 primary election earns a majority of the votes, that candidate will be sworn in to a four-year term as Mayor on April 10. If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will stand in a decisive general election April 3.

The Mayor is one of nine members of the Oklahoma City Council. The other members represent each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards.

The Council is nonpartisan and members serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government. The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and Council members’ annual salary is $12,000.

Oklahoma City’s next Mayor will succeed current Mayor Mick Cornett, who isn’t seeking re-election after four terms. He has served as Mayor since 2004.

Voting information

All Oklahoma City voters registered by the Jan. 19 deadline are eligible to vote in the primary election Feb. 13. Use your voter ID card or the Oklahoma State Election Board’s online voter tool at ok.gov/elections to find your polling location or confirm your registration.

Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections.

State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election is 5 p.m. Feb. 7. Apply for an absentee ballot or download an absentee ballot request form at ok.gov/elections.

Overseas voters, including military members, can get more information about overseas absentee voting at ok.gov/elections.

Early voting for the primary election is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 8-9 at your local county election board:

Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N Lincoln Blvd., (405) 713-1515

Cleveland County Election Board, 641 E Robinson Street #200 in Norman, (405) 366-0210

Canadian County Election Board, 200 S Bickford Ave. in El Reno, (405) 422-2422

Pottawatomie County Election Board, 14101 Acme Road in Shawnee, (405) 273-8376

Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at your usual polling location.