Winter mix possible Thursday

Get ready for a Winter blast!

Tonight, a few bouts of rain and even some thunder are possible in western Oklahoma through 11PM. Later overnight, rain and drizzle will move into central and northern Oklahoma. Northwestern parts of our state will likely see light sleet and snow beginning to mix in by daybreak Thursday. Lows in central Oklahoma will remain in the middle 40s tonight.

Tomorrow, light snow in northern Oklahoma may turn to some mixed precip in the Oklahoma City area before slowing down late morning. As a powerful front passes through the state, northerly winds will ramp up, and a new band of light to moderate snow will redevelop in central Oklahoma. Accumulations may range from 1/4″ to 1/2″ near the OKC metro to isolated spots receiving 1″ in northern Oklahoma. Temps will largely remain in the 30s Thursday, and with northerly winds gusting to 35-40 mph, wind chills will be reduced to the teens. Take care driving.

Friday, we return to the low 40s under clear skies.

Another cold blast arrives for the weekend with temps below freezing all day Saturday, and another reinforcing shot of cold air is scheduled on Tuesday of next week!

Stay warm and stay with News 4 for the latest