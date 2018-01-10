“Don’t look at people and think you’re better than them,” Woman praised for helping the homeless in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Carrie Neely has a passion for those who are down on their luck – The homeless in the metro area.

She brings them home-cooked meals, toiletries and most importantly, a friendly smile and a kind face to turn to for help.

“Don’t look at people and think you’re better than them,” Carrie warns. “Because it could easily happen to you. You don’t hear the stories that we hear. So, judge not lest you be judged.”

Carrie helps those who need a little help. She goes to where they live – the homeless camps in the metro area. With her warm heart and warm meals and other things most of us take for granted.

Carries co-worker, Tammie Rudlang, nominated Carrie for Pay It 4Ward for what Carrie has done in her life.

“I had to have surgery last year,” says Tammy. “And while I was off, Carrie made sure I was fed, came got me out of the house. Took me to church and helped in many other ways.”

Another Tammy, Tammy Brakbill from First Fidelity Bank, gave Tammie Rudlang the $400 to award Carrie but when we surprised her with the cash, Carrie was very reluctant to take the money because she said she didn’t deserve the credit for what she does. She says God deserves the credit.

“It gives me the glory,” Carrie said. “I’m not the one that gets the glory. He does.”

Carrie’s friends who had gathered to help with the surprise at Johnny Carino’s restaurant in OKC were not surprised by Carrie’s reaction.

“I knew Carrie, being the humble person that she is, that she would be very upset about it because that’s who she is,” said Scott Adkins, one of Carrie’s co-workers. “And I thought maybe me being here for her the same way she’s been there for me would help.”

And, it did. Carrie accepted the money and the accolades from those who love her and will use the $400 dollars to help more people in need.

Carrie Neely, a reluctant Pay It 4Ward recipient – with a humble servant’s heart. ​

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.