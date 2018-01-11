13-year-old Oklahoma boy tied up during home invasion

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who were involved in a home invasion. Police say the suspects tied up a 13-year-old boy while they robbed the home.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Wagoner County officials received a 911 call of an armed home invasion.

The caller reported that his neighbor, a 13-year-old boy, was tied up and robbed while inside his home.

The boy said he was in his room when he heard someone enter the home.

The suspects, two black males and one white male, tied the boy up with an electronics cable and put a pair of shorts over his head.

The suspects stole guns, TVs, and a dirt bike.

After the suspect left, the boy was able to get loose and run to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police say the suspects left in a late 2000’s black or dark colored Chevy Tahoe and were possibly going to Redbird, Oklahoma.

They are described as being in their mid-to-late 20s.

The boy was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.