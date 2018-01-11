13 years later: Police release description of Tulsa rape, murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. – The last 13 years have been agonizing for Maggie Zingman.

In 2004, 18-year-old Brittany Phillips was found raped and murdered inside her Tulsa apartment. It was just days before her 19th birthday.

“Sometimes, I just want to scream, this isn’t fair,” Zingman, Phillips’ mother, told FOX 23 in 2014.

Authorities say Phillips’ apartment showed signs of a break-in, and evidence at the scene suggested that a sexual assault had occurred.

Investigators began looking into Phillips’ murder, but have never been able to pinpoint a suspect.

13 years later, Tulsa police say they may be close to finding the person responsible for her death.

On Thursday, police released a broad description of the possible murder suspect.

Investigators believe the man was likely a fair skinned white male with darker blond or brown hair. He also may have blue or green eyes and a few freckles.

According to a news release, police used DNA evidence recovered at the scene to generate a composite sketch.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at (918) 798-8477.