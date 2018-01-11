Affidavit: Man scales side of building, climbs onto roof to get into facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man went to great lengths to steal a car that was parked at a rehabilitation center.

On Jan. 10, officers were called to a larceny at the Bellevue Health Center, located in the 6500 block of N. Portland Ave.

The victim told dispatchers that a white man wearing jeans and a red shirt with blue sleeves had just stolen her keys to her Lincoln Town Car from the nurses station.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that the suspect scaled the side of the building to get to the roof. Once on the roof, he jumped into the courtyard and got into the building through an unlocked door.

When police arrived at the health center, they spotted a man opening the driver’s side door to a Lincoln Town Car and immediately put it in reverse.

Police say the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Clayton Wood, led officers on a chase before he crashed in the 12200 block of S. Czech Hall Rd.

Wood was arrested on complaints of larceny of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, entering with intent to commit a felony, first-degree burglary and driving while privilege is revoked.