Body cam footage, 911 calls released from shooting at Norman business

NORMAN, Okla. - Bodycam footage and 911 calls for help echo the terror and chaos at Bergey Windpower the day a man went in armed and masked looking for his wife.

One victim, employee Colette Wind, was shot in the arm. Police said she is still in the hospital and in fair condition after undergoing surgery.

Suspect William Adams was also shot and will now likely face charges, including kidnapping and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., when Adams entered the business at 2200 Industrial Blvd. wearing a gas mask and armed with a shotgun and at least one handgun.

Several employees called police, some were able to escape the front of the building before Adams fired his weapon.

But his wife called just after, immediately telling police her husband was the shooter.

"My husband came in and shot the office manager with a shotgun," said Adams' wife, describing what happened with Wind tried to intervene.

"He came into my office with a mask on and a shotgun, and he pointed it at me," she told the 911 dispatcher. "And I got down, and then he turned it on Colette, my office manager and he shot her in the arm."

Adams didn't stop there. He laid his shotgun down but still had the handgun.

"He laid it on the desk and started to where he was trying to pull me out the door with him," his wife told the dispatcher. "And my employee pulled the gun away from him and shot him."

Adams was shot in the face and neck, and found on the floor near the front entrance of the building when police arrived.

​He is still at the hospital but will be transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center once he's discharged.

Police are still investigating the incident.