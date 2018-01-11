Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Crews control large fire at apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City 

Posted 4:32 pm, January 11, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a large apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the Village at Stratford apartment complex.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department evacuated residents.

The fire was upgraded to a 3rd-Alarm fire at one point.

Fire officials said the fire had spread to another apartment building next to the well-involved two story apartment.

Just before 5:30 p.m., The Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that they had the fire under control.

Crews will continue to check for fire extension and begin “salvage and overhaul.”