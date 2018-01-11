Crews control large fire at apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a large apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the Village at Stratford apartment complex.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department evacuated residents.

The fire was upgraded to a 3rd-Alarm fire at one point.

Updated address – 12800 Stratford Dr. This has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm Fire. Well involved 2 story apartment. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

Fire officials said the fire had spread to another apartment building next to the well-involved two story apartment.

12800 Stratford Dr. 3rd Alarm Fire. Well involved 2 story apartment that has extended into another apartment building next to it. It is now a defensive fire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

TAC 4: Fire Crews are still working hard to extinguish this apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/o8MP7HDYCo — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

TAC 4: Apartment Fire pic.twitter.com/JmNQiIHQFZ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

Just before 5:30 p.m., The Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted that they had the fire under control.

Crews will continue to check for fire extension and begin “salvage and overhaul.”