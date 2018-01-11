× Dolly Parton removes ‘Dixie’ from Stampede dinner show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Country singer Dolly Parton has discarded “Dixie” from the name of a popular dinner show. From now on, the attraction will simply be known as Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

Parton said in a statement that the name change was spurred by changing attitudes and “will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows” as the company that operates the attraction expands into new markets. World Choice Investments LLC currently operates the Stampede dinner show for Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.

World Choice CEO Jim Rule said the company continually listens to guests and its desire to expand and stay relevant led to a decision to simplify the show’s name.