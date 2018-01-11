Driver recalls terrifying moment mudflow sweeps away his car after evacuating home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA - One driver says he feels lucky to be alive after his car, with him and his girlfriend inside, was swept away in a wave of mud.

Desionne Franklin said on Tuesday morning he became worried about the weather conditions.

“I heard a rumbling as I was lying in the bed and I woke up," he told KTLA. "I told my girlfriend, ‘Hey, I don’t know what’s happening, but we’ve got to get ready to go.’"

Franklin called into work and captured a video of the scene outside of the home.

He helped housemates secure sandbags around the home and then went back to sleep.

However, just a few hours later, one of his housemates told him the neighborhood was being evacuated.

"The rain had started coming down, and I start seeing the rocks and boulders again," he said. "I ran back in the house and said, ‘Hey, we don’t have time for that. We have to leave right now.’"

Franklin and his girlfriend then got in his car and attempted to drive down the street.

"When I got halfway down the hill, I just felt this burst of water hit the back of the car,” he said.

Thankfully though, KTLA reports Franklin "managed to get some traction and maneuver the car to the bottom of the hill, where several other smashed-up vehicles had come to a rest after similar journeys."

“One of the cars looked like a wadded up piece of foil paper," said Franklin. "You couldn’t even recognize what it was to begin with.”

Despite driving in mud and a few minor scratches, the vehicle still functions fine.

“I didn’t even know a Prius could hold up in nothing like that,” he said.

