× Glenn Spencer “will not be retained” as OSU defensive coordinator

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University football team announced a big change on Thursday.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy announced that defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer “will not be retained.”

Spencer joined the OSU coaching staff as a defensive line coach in 2008. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2013.

ā€œIā€™m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,ā€ Gundy said.