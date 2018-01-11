× Glenn Spencer “will not be retained” as OSU defensive coordinator

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University football team announced a big change on Thursday.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy announced that defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer “will not be retained.”

Spencer joined the OSU coaching staff as a defensive line coach in 2008. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2013.

“I’m very appreciative for the 10 years of loyal service that Glenn Spencer gave to Oklahoma State,” Gundy said.