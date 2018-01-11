× Jury finds Oklahoma City mother accused of beating daughter to death guilty

OKLAHOMA CITY — A jury has found a metro mother guilty of beating her daughter to death.

Juanita Gomez, now 51, faced trial this week on a charge of first-degree murder for the fatal beating of her daughter Geneva Gomez in August 2016. Police found Geneva Gomez, 33, laying on the ground of a home near 15th and McKinley Avenue with her body placed in the position of a cross with a large crucifix placed on her chest.

According to court documents, Gomez told police she thought her daughter was “possessed by the devil” and admitted to forcing a crucifix down her throat and watching her die.

The state and defense delivered final closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury went into deliberations. Prosecutors presented a number of witnesses this week including Geneva Gomez’s boyfriend, crime scene investigators, and the medical examiner who performed the victim’s autopsy. Medical examiner Dr. Clay Nichols testified one of the contributing factors of death was blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Defense attorneys for Juanita Gomez presented no witnesses for the trial. They urged the jury to listen carefully to all of the facts, not just the accusations.

Thursday morning, the jury found Gomez guilty of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.