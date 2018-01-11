Jury to deliberate in trial against mother accused of killing daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of a jury are expected to deliberate Thursday morning in a trial against a mother accused of killing her daughter with a crucifix.

Juanita Gomez, now 51, faces a first-degree murder charge for the fatal beating of her daughter Geneva Gomez in August 2016.

Authorities found Geneva Gomez laying down on the ground of a home near 15th and McKinley Avenue. Her body was placed in the shape of a cross with a large crucifix placed on her chest. According to court documents, Juanita Gomez told police she thought her daughter was “possessed by the devil” and admitted to forcing a crucifix down her throat and watching her die.

In court Wednesday, medical examiner Dr. Clay Nichols testified one of the contributing factors of death was blunt force trauma to the face and head. Dr. Nichols told the court he found a medallion in the victim’s mouth along with a crucifix and rosary beads in her throat.

The defense presented no witnesses during the trial, but attorneys urged the jury to listen carefully to the facts rather than the accusations alone.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present closing arguments Thursday morning before jury deliberations.