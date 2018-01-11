× MLK holiday events for 2018’s theme “The Power of One”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The federal observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is January 15 and the MLKJ Holiday Coalition has put together a list of events for Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City parade 2:00 p.m. – This is the days main event, the city holds is it’s annual MLK day parade which the MLKJ Holiday Coalition has planned every year; for 30 years. Last year, they had thousands of people spread throughout downtown OKC watching the parade. You can find the route map here. Opening Ceremony and Silent March 9:00 a.m. – Held in the style of the early civil rights movement marches and will begin Monday morning. It proceeds from the Freedom Center west on NW 23rd to the Oklahoma History Center just east of the state capitol building. Bell Ringing 11:00 a.m. – Following the Silent March, the Bell Ringing will be at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City, just east of and across Lincoln from the State Capitol. They will be ringing Oklahoma’s replica of the Liberty Bell in response to Dr. King’s challenge to “Let Freedom Ring…in every village and hamlet.” Holiday Program 12:15 p.m. – Before the parade begins, they will hold a program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral that will feature an invocation, speeches from community leaders, music and a benediction. The program exists to offer a place for like-minded individuals to gather and discuss what Dr. King did for them. 21st Annual Dr.King Prayer Breakfast 7:00 a.m. – Senator Connie Johnson and Representative Gary Banz will be guest speakers at this years prayer breakfast. It will be held Monday morning at the Reed Conference Center and tickets can be purchased online at http://www.MidwestCityMLK.com, in person at the Midwest City Community Center or by contacting 405-623-1957.

Our Revolution Oklahoma will participate in the OKC Martin Luther King Jr Holiday Parade. Those who still “have… https://t.co/Xo1bIObnyI — Serena Blaiz (@peacearena) December 15, 2017

Along with the events, the city of Oklahoma has also released a schedule of changes that will take place on this holiday, including;

City offices closed

No residential trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Jan. 17

City recreation centers, senior centers and gyms closed.

Municipal Court pay window closed