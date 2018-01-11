Oklahoma authorities issue BOLO for rape suspect

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities have issued a BOLO for a rape suspect.

On December 18, 2017, authorities say a rape occurred near Gregory Rd. and Hefner Rd. in Canadian County.

Officials say the victim described the alleged rapist as a 21-year-old Chinese male, approximately 5’6″, 140 to 150 lbs, brown eyes, black hair with shaved sides and a Mohawk top and had numerous pimples on his face, chest and back.

The victim also told investigators the suspect is left handed and spoke with a Chinese accent and lisp.

The man reportedly had a large tattoo of an owl on his left inside arm from his elbow to his wrist. The owl was brown with a black outline and gold eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Subaru or a Nissan sedan with a black interior and a Bob Moore tag on the front.

He allegedly told the victim he had just moved to the Yukon area from Wichita, Kansas.

If you have any information about the identity of the man pictured in the sketch below, please call the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office at (405)262-3434.