AUSTIN, Texas – An Oklahoma resident hit it big when they decided to buy a lottery ticket in Texas.

Officials with the Texas Lottery say an Oklahoma City resident claimed a $5 million jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing that was held on Dec. 6.

After taxes, the winner will receive $3.5 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Garrison Food Mart in Shamrock, which is now eligible to receive a $50,000 retailer bonus.