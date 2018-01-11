Police: Elderly man dragged 40 feet following family argument

TULSA, Okla. – Police say they are investigating after a family member hit an elderly man with a vehicle in Tulsa.

Officers told FOX 23 that it all started as an argument between family members at a north Tulsa home on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim’s adult son was trying to leave the house when the victim tried to stop him.

However, the man got into his truck and put the truck in reverse, even though the victim had grabbed on to it.

Investigators say the victim was dragged 40 to 50 feet down the street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, police are searching for the suspect, but are not releasing names at this time.