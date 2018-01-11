Police identify suspect, victim of shooting in Norman business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police have identified a suspect and a victim of a shooting in a Norman business.

On Thursday, the Norman Police Department identified 55-year-old William Ray Adams as the suspect of the shooting on the day before in the 2200 block of Industrial Blvd. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to his face and neck.

Police also identified a victim as 32-year-old Colette Wind, who suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police said they responded to a report of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and, once on scene, located Adams and Wind - both wounded. Officers then cleared and secured the building.

According to preliminary information, Adams had gone into the building wearing a gas mask and tried taking his wife - an employee of the business - against her will. That's when Adams fired one shot striking Wind, a coworker of the wife.

Police said another coworker tried to stop Adams and shot him with the suspect's own weapon.

Officers provided immediate medical care at the scene. Wind and Adams were then transported to OU Medical Center.

They both remain hospitalized, her in fair condition and him in good condition.

Police said, once released, Adams will be transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and assault while masked.

While police investigated the scene, items in the suspect's vehicle led them to believe explosives could possibly be inside the vehicle. It was ultimately determined there were multiple propane tanks in the vehicle, but no explosives were found.

The investigation is ongoing.