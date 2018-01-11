Powerful front to pass through state Thursday, light to moderate snow possible

*** A HIGH WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 3PM WHERE GUSTS TO 60 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL OKLAHOMA UNTIL NOON WHERE 55 MPH GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE! ***

Snow will continue to move east across northern Oklahoma. As a powerful front passes through the state, northerly winds will ramp up, and a new band of light to moderate snow will redevelop in central Oklahoma. Accumulations may range from 1/4″ to 1/2″ near the OKC metro to isolated spots receiving 1″ in northern Oklahoma. Temps will largely remain in the 30s Thursday, and with northerly winds gusting to 35-40 mph, wind chills will be reduced to the teens. Take care driving.

Friday, we return to the low 40s under clear skies.

Another cold blast arrives for the weekend with temps below freezing all day Saturday, and another reinforcing shot of cold air is scheduled on Tuesday of next week!

