Renovations planned for vacant Spaghetti Warehouse building in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – A historic structure in Bricktown that is vacant will soon be getting a facelift.

After nearly 30 years, Spaghetti Warehouse closed its doors to customers in February of 2016.

“They’ve been here forever and for them to leave, it’s kind of sad,” said John Allgood, a loyal customer.

When the business was closing, employees told KFOR that they heard the restaurant was struggling financially and that the building had structural issues.

Nearly two years after closing down, the building sits vacant.

In June, the Urban Renewal Authority voted unanimously to start a process that would add the property to the MAPS Sports-Entertainment-Parking Support Redevelopment Plan.

“It’s vacant. It’s been sitting vacant. It’s begun to deteriorate seriously to the point that the city council determined it’s an abandoned building,” Cathy O’Connor, president of the Alliance for Economic Development, said. “So our goal is to redevelop the property so that it is contributing to the overall success of Bricktown.”

At the time, officials said that if the owner failed to redevelop the property, the city would have the power to take it over.

"Urban Renewal could use eminent domain to acquire the property so it could be redeveloped by some future owner," O'Connor said. "We want to make sure the success of Bricktown continues."

However, it seems like the new owner of the building is keeping up with expectations.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Sam Coury bought the building in September and has already filed plans to begin renovations.

First on the list is a plan to replace all of the old openings with new historically appropriate windows. However, he says a full remodel is in the works.

Coury says he plans to use the space as apartments, an office building, a hotel or even warehouse space. He says a restaurant or retail space could occupy the first floor, and a possible nightclub could be in the full basement.