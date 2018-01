× Rush Springs man accused of sexually abusing child under 12

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. – A Rush Springs man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a child under 12.

According to the Chickasha Express-Star, Eric Anthony Smith was questioned by authorities after they received information from the Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline.

The incident report states Smith admitted to sexually abusing a child by molestation, penetration and showing them pornography on his cell phone.

 He has since been charged with child sexual abuse.