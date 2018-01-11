Thieves steal memorial placed in memory of murdered Oklahoma woman

TULSA, Okla. – Friends and family members are stunned that a thief has targeted a memorial for a murdered Tulsa woman.

And this isn’t the first time.

Just before Christmas in 2011, Peggy Gaytan and was shot and killed while working at a Shell gas station. Investigators say her murder was the result of a failed robbery attempt, adding that the shooter didn’t get any money.

However, the suspects have never been caught.

Jennifer Harmon says Gaytan’s murder still haunts her friends and family members.

“She was here working an extra job. She had just adopted her 5-year-old granddaughter and was raising her. Her last night was supposed to be that night,” Harmon, Gaytan’s friend, told FOX 23.

Gaytan’s friends and coworkers put up a wreath in her memory outside of the store. They say it serves as a reminder to people about the unsolved murder, and encourages those with information to come forward to police.

“It has a purpose to let the community know that we want answers,” said Brandon Whitebook.

For the second year in a row, a thief has stolen the memorial.

“I came to the store this morning to get some coffee and immediately noticed it was gone,”Harmon said.

Friends say they don’t know why anyone would want to steal the memorial.