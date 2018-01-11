Town employees resign after being caught using derogatory terms about Martin Luther King Jr Day

WARNER, Okla. – After a couple of employees of an Oklahoma town resigned after allegedly being caught on tape using derogatory language to describe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Earlier this week, a town employee in Warner recorded other town officials using a derogatory term to describe the upcoming holiday.

“We’re off for n***** day? I’m going to celebrate n***** day,” one is heard saying on the recording obtained by Muskogee Now.

“We can just call it JER day: James Earl Ray. It’s not that we don’t like black people,” one person said.

“I’m not racist, that’s just what it’s called here,” another is heard saying.

After the conversations were reported, it sparked outrage among some in the community.

“It is appalling as a citizen of this state in this day and age to still have to deal with this type of racism,” Rev. Rodger L.B. Cutler told KJRH. “They don’t hate black people, well then why would you use a term that is derogatory towards someone you claim not to hate?”

On Wednesday, the Warner Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the recorded conversation.

“The town council does not condone such behavior and it will be thoroughly investigated,” said one council member.

According to Muskogee Now, the employees involved in the recording have submitted their resignations.