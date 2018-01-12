× 4 the weekend: Concerts, Boat&RV show

OKLAHOMA – Get ready for fun in the great outdoors at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the OKC Boat, RV, and Tackle show.

You’ll find gear and goods for all kinds of outdoor fun from hunting and fishing to watercraft and ATVs.

Bring the kids, too! There’s a kids fishing pond, a dog fetch and fish show, and a lot of other fun things to do.

And enjoy the beautiful work of renowned cellist Joshua Roman with the OKC Philharmonic in their classic concert series at the Civic Center Music Hall. This concert is one-night only so you’ll want to grab your tickets fast!

The show is Saturday night at 8 p.m.

You can also enjoy the works of Czechoslovakian composers at the Norman Philharmonic’s presentation of ‘Czech It Out.’

You’ll hear famous compositions and be immersed in the musical history of this country.

This is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Nancy O’Brian Center for Performing Arts.

