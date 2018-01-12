Authorities looking for bank robbery suspect

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Ponca City.

Around 3:05 p.m. Friday, police say a bank robbery occurred at RCB Bank on Highland Ave.

The subject is described as a white male, 6’4″ with a skinny build, in his late 40’s to early 50’s.

He was wearing black coveralls, with a grey hoodie underneath, a camouflage ball cap and dark sunglasses.

Police say the man slid a note to the teller demanding money, but no weapon was displayed.

He then left the scene northbound on foot and got into a red 4-door Buick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Oklahoma City at 405-290-7770.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.