Authorities searching for man after deadly home invasion in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a deadly home invasion in Del City.

On January 12, officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Neighbors Lane in Del City on reports of a shooting.

Investigators believe two black male suspects forced their way into the home where they were confronted by the residents of the home.

Officials say gunshots were then exchanged between the suspects and one of the occupants of the home.

One of the residents of the home, described as a white female, was killed in the shooting. She was shot multiple times, police said.

One of the suspects was injured, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that although both suspects in the home invasion are in custody, they are still looking for one of the residents of the home who was reportedly involved in the shooting.

That man, identified as Vincent Lamont Alexander, reportedly left the home before officers arrived.

Police would like to speak with him about the deadly home invasion.

If you have any information on his location, please call (405)677-2443.