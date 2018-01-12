Man says bouncer at Campus Corner bar broke his jaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A man says a bouncer at a Campus Corner bar broke his jaw during a confrontation, leaving him with weeks of recovery.

"They did me wrong. That shouldn't have happened," said Hunter Faulkner.

Faulkner says it happened inside the bar at Logie's.

"I was talking to this kid and then the kid just shoved me all of a sudden and all the bouncers swarmed me," he said.

He says they dragged him to the alley behind the bar.

Once back there, he said he was holding onto the bouncer's shirt, trying to explain that his friends and belongings were still inside.

"I was thinking, I was trying to tell him that and I think he just kept telling me, 'If you don't let go of me, I'm going to hit you,'" Faulkner told News 4.

But, it didn't matter.

"He went all back, punched him," said Faulkner's friend, Dalton Cotter.

Cotter says he saw it happen, and that he wasn't being aggressive.

"He was just standing there, he wasn't doing nothing, not harming nobody, wasn't threatening nobody, just standing there," he said.

Faulkner went to the hospital and found out his jaw was cracked.

Now, he says he can't chew anything and he can't safely work until it's healed, which could be weeks.

Police will turn the case over to the district attorney, but said because Faulkner was holding onto the bouncer, he may be considered the aggressor in the situation.

But, Faulkner is considering a civil action, seeking justice he thinks he deserves.

"They didn't need to hit me. I feel like they shouldn't be hitting people at all," Faulkner said.

News 4 went to Logie's to get their side of the story, but management declined to comment.