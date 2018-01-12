× Norman North’s Drake Stoops Will Walk On at Oklahoma

Drake Stoops has grown up literally with Oklahoma football.

His dad is former OU head coach Bob Stoops, and Drake will continue the Stoops line with the Sooners.

Drake announced via Twitter on Friday he will go to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.

Stoops has been a playmaker at Norman North at wide receiver, catching 66 passes for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior for the Timberwolves.

Stoops had scholarship offers from such schools as Iowa, Air Force, and Ohio among others.

Here is Stoops’ tweet announcing he’s going to OU:

The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/21dN8cYHQr — Drake Stoops (@Drake_stoops) January 12, 2018

Drake’s twin brother Isaac has had some scholarship offers as well.

Isaac has yet to announce his college plans.