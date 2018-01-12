Norman shooting suspect out of hospital, behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The suspect in a shooting at a Norman business is out of the hospital and in now in jail, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., when William Adams, the husband of one of the employees, entered the Bergey Wind Power Company wearing a gas mask and armed with a shotgun and at least one handgun.

"I was sitting at the front desk and he walks in and he had one of those gas mask things on so you couldn't see his face," said Gail Oman. "I didn't really know who it was and he had a rifle in his hand and a gun on his side."

But, she quickly realized who it was. Oman said she knew the couple was separated and are having problems.

Several employees called police, some were able to escape the front of the building before Adams fired his weapon.

But his wife called just after, immediately telling police her husband was the shooter.

"My husband came in and shot the office manager with a shotgun," said Adams' wife, describing what happened with Collete Wind, an employee who tried to intervene.

"He came into my office with a mask on and a shotgun, and he pointed it at me," she told the 911 dispatcher. "And I got down, and then he turned it on Colette, my office manager and he shot her in the arm."

Wind was shot in the arm. She is in fair condition after undergoing surgery.

Adams didn't stop there. He laid his shotgun down but still had the handgun.

"He laid it on the desk and started to where he was trying to pull me out the door with him," his wife told the dispatcher. "And my employee pulled the gun away from him and shot him."

Adams was shot in the face and neck, and found on the floor near the front entrance of the building when police arrived.

Adams was transported to the hospital.

Friday, he was transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.