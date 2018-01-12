Oklahoma game warden rescues bull elk caught in fencing

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – A newly hired game warden rescued a bull elk caught in fencing.

Game Warden Josey Branch, who recently completed all of his field training, arrived to find the 5X5 bull elk caught up in bale tarp, electric fence, and a barbed wire fence.

After quickly evaluating the scene, Branch shot both antlers “well above the bases to prevent injury.”

He then shot the wire and bale tarp until most of it broke away.

“The bull then made his escape and will hopefully live on to become older and wiser,” said a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.