Oklahoma teen makes debut on modeling show

DURANT, Okla. – A teen from Coalgate, Oklahoma, is following her dream of becoming a professional model.

17-year-old Lilyan Cole made her debut Thursday on Lifetime’s Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.

Lilyan said she’s been modeling since she was 12 years old.

“My mom inspired me to model,” she told KTEN.

The opportunity to appear on the show came to Lilyan in 2016.

“A casting director had found Lilyan on my Instagram and said she looked like she may be perfect for this show that they were casting for,” said Lilyan’s mother, Katherine Cole. “At first I kind of just threw it away and thought, ‘I don’t know.'”

Despite the ups and downs, Lilyan said the experience was amazing.

“It was crazy to actually be going to New York, staying there for three months and filming this. And like, you’re going to see on the show, there’s a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “It’s been nuts. Up and downs, but I’ve had fun the whole entire time, so it’s been great.”

Both Lilyan and her mom say the experience has also brought them closer.

“Lily and I just kind of bonded in a different way as a mom and daughter, because it’s not easy,” Katherine said.

Making a Model with Yoland Hadid airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.