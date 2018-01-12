Oklahoma teenager arrested for threatening video, affidavit filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS, Okla. -- Police say an affidavit has been filed after a former student at Perkins Tryon High School posted a threatening video on social media.

A viewer sent News 4 the video of a Snapchat post, which showed the teenager pointing a handgun and threatening to hurt students at the high school.

Jesse Alexander, a grandfather of a junior at Perkins Tryon, said the video was shocking to watch.

"It’s kind of scary, really. You don’t want nothing to happen to your kids or grandkids so I’m just glad they took care of it," Alexander told News 4.

Perkins police chief Bob Ernst said the teenager, whose identity authorities are not releasing, was arrested Wednesday evening and initially released to his parents Thursday. We learned Friday afternoon, he was ordered back into custody after a hearing.

"I don’t know of anything that I can think of off the top of my head that is more serious," said Chief Ernst. "We filed an affidavit with the court, you’d have to talk to the DA office in Stillwater to find out what they’re going to do."

News 4 spoke with District 9 Attorney Laura Thomas who said she would not comment on juvenile cases.

With the help of the Payne County Sheriff's Office, extra members of law enforcement have been patrolling the schools in the district this week. Ernst said this is on top of the school resource officers assigned to area schools.

"He does a very good job and he’s the liaison between the Schools and the police department, the kids and the police department and he’s very good at what he does," he explained.

District superintendent James Ramsey declined to speak on camera, but he did send us this statement:

"We have become aware of a social media posting and have contacted the local police. The school has taken several precautions to enhance the safety at all sites. There has been an increased police presence at all sites. The entrance and exit procedures to access school buildings has become more vigilant. Safety is always a priority and we will do everything we can to keep our students safe."