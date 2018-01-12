Police: Auto burglars use “stranded motorist” disguise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A car with the hood up and two men, hard at work, to diagnose engine trouble. Moore police say it was all a ruse.

"It's elaborate. It's not your average auto burglar. They kind of had a plan," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.

Thursday morning, the men were camped outside the Gold's Gym on S.W. 19th, watching and waiting.

"It kind of gives them a disguise to break into the vehicle. It doesn't really draw attention to them if they look like they are working on a car," Sgt. Lewis told News 4.

With folks inside keeping those New Year's resolutions, the thieves had plenty of time to strike.

One victim reported his wallet and weapon were missing when he returned.

"They broke the lock on his vehicle and got inside. They took his wallet and a handgun," said Sgt. Lewis.

And the suspects wasted no time. A debit card was used within minutes at the Target, right across the street.

Detectives want to talk to two men, caught on surveillance, buying $800 in gift cards.

The same duo is suspected of similar crimes in Edmond.

"The vehicle description matches. The suspects look to be the same people but we need to confirm that," said Sgt. Lewis.

Edmond police confirm they’ve taken two men into custody on charges of possession of stolen property.

The men match the description of the Moore suspects.

Both agencies are sharing information to determine if the crimes are connected.