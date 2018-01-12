Police: Oklahoma teenager arrested for threatening video, affidavit filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS, Okla. -- Police say an affidavit has been filed after a former student at Perkins Tryon High School posted a threatening video on social media.

A viewer sent News 4 the video of a Snapchat post, which showed the teenager pulling out a handgun and threatening to hurt students at the high school.

Perkins police chief Bob Ernst said the teenager, whose identity authorities are not releasing, was arrested Wednesday evening and released to his parents Thursday.

"I don’t know of anything that I can think of off the top of my head that is more serious," said Chief Ernst.

With the help of the Payne County Sheriff's Office, extra members of law enforcement have been patrolling the schools in the district this week.

District superintendent James Ramsey declined to speak on camera, but he did send us this statement:

"We have become aware of a social media posting and have contacted the local police.

The school has taken several precautions to enhance the safety at all sites. There has been an increased police presence at all sites. The entrance and exit procedures to access school buildings has become more vigilant.

Safety is always a priority and we will do everything we can to keep our students safe."

News 4 has contacted the District Attorney's office multiple times on Friday for a comment on the matter. We have not heard back yet.